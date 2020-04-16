Photographer: martinjnvdnat

Photo: “Clearing”

The photographer, martinjnvdnat, describes his photograph this way, “These are Dark days. Hope you are well. Lets care for each other, keep our distance, and hope & pray there will be a clearing soon…” The photograph grabbed me which is why I selected it for the honor. His photo and word say all that needs be said.

