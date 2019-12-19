Category: Street
Photographer: Martin Bishop
Photo: “Frosty Morning on Armstrong Bridge”

I really enjoy this image titled, “Frosty Morning on Armstrong Bridge” by Martin Bishop. The warmth and color tones are beautiful. I personally would have loved to seen a bit more of the building in the background. However, I am very intrigued by just the peek of it.

