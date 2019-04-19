Photographer of the Day: martijnvdnat

Category: Travel
Photographer: martijnvdnat
Photo: “Rotterdam Railings”
For those who know me, I’m a huge fan of cityscapes. But this one, by martijnvdnat, is a bit different, instead focusing on a single point in the scene. It really elevates the image, and creates a sense of awe and wonder as you look at it. It makes the peak of the bridge stand out, as well as the building behind. And with the leading line coming from the railing, it continues to draw you in to the focus point.
