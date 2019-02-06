Photofocus

Mark Meyer zur Heide is the Photofocus photographer of the day with "The Face."

Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer zur Heide

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Mark Meyer zur Heide
Photo: “The Face”

A candid portrait often tells the most about its subject. Here, in “The Face,” Photographer of the Day Mark Meyer zur Heide shows the simplicity of his subject leaning on her hand while appearing to rest against a brick column. The shadows of window mullions complete the composition.

