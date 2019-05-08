Photographer of the Day: Mark Marshall

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Mark Marshall

Photo: “The Dawn of Spring”

Oh so moody. I love how ghostly the city of Chicago appears here. It’s as if the city is trying to hide in the fog, not quite ready for spring yet, still a little sleepy from winter.



The tones chosen for this edit really add to the overall feeling this evokes. I can picture this as the opening scene in a mystery or crime type film.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.