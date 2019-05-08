Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Mark Marshall
Photo: “The Dawn of Spring”
Oh so moody. I love how ghostly the city of Chicago appears here. It’s as if the city is trying to hide in the fog, not quite ready for spring yet, still a little sleepy from winter.
The tones chosen for this edit really add to the overall feeling this evokes. I can picture this as the opening scene in a mystery or crime type film.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Marshall - May 8, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot - May 2, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones Photographer - May 1, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.