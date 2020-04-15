Photographer: Mark Krajnak

Photo: “The Home Office in the time of COVID-19”

This almost selfie sums up what most of us are living daily due to the Coronavirus. The selfie part starts with colorful footwear on a desk surrounded by photographs. We know that our photographer of the day likes national parks and live music. The vintage Yashica camera suggests that the artist has been involved in photography possibly since the days of film. The compositional design uses the leading lines of the tilted desk pointing to his legs that point to the lamp which moves the eye up to the walls of photos and paintings. In his story about this office selfie he says, “Every picture tells a story” (another music reference). Then he asks us to show him our offices.

