Category: Street
Photographer: Mark Krajnak
Photo: “Covered”
Guys, there is a pig in this photo! Do you see it? It oddly was the first thing I noticed. Also, I wonder where the light is coming from that is illuminating the gentleman’s face? Is it from the Broadway sign?
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Krajnak - February 14, 2019
- Benq SW271 monitor offers perfect color and resolution - February 11, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Andy van Dyk - February 7, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.