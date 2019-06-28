Photographer of the Day: Mark Fletcher

Category: Sports

Photographer: Mark Fletcher

Photo: “Sarfraz Ahmed – England vs Pakistan 19th May 2019”

Mark’s photograph of a cricket match is perfect for showcasing the sport. You can see the player’s anticipation as the ball comes his way, as he’s winding up his bat to swing at it. The creamy depth of field behind makes the player stand apart from the crowd, making for a beautiful scene.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.