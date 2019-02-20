Photographer of the Day: Kevin Kelleher

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Kevin Kelleher

Photo: “The Way We Were”

The candid portrait is authentic. There are wrinkles in the jacket, the woman’s hair is not perfect. The background is sea oats and sand. Yet, when put all in the same frame the photograph is a telling tale of emotion. The title suggests a happier, more contented time in the lives of the subject and possibly including the photographer.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.