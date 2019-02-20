Photofocus

Photographer of the Day Kevin Kelleher with "The Way We Were".

Photographer of the Day: Kevin Kelleher

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Kevin Kelleher
Photo: “The Way We Were”

The candid portrait is authentic. There are wrinkles in the jacket, the woman’s hair is not perfect. The background is sea oats and sand. Yet, when put all in the same frame the photograph is a telling tale of emotion. The title suggests a happier, more contented time in the lives of the subject and possibly including the photographer.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

