Photographer: Kenny Ganz

Photo: “Grand Trunk Western 6039”

What a wonderful train yard shot. The way the light hits the steam and highlights the man on the front of the engine really helps to tell the story of this old steam engine. I love the other three engines peeking out in the background and the way the lines of the platform in the foreground lead us into the image. The snow is just an added bonus creating a lovely “Polar Express” feeling.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.