Category: Land + Sea

Photographer: Ken

Photo: “Walking The Lake”

I love photographs that give a different view on things. This aerial shot was actually taken with a Nikon D5300 (and not a drone), but really gives a cool view of the beach. By combining that with a subject in the otherwise empty landscape, you get a different capture than most.

Ken does a nice job, as he gives the beach (the land) and the ocean (the sea) equal treatment, and both elements converge in the middle. Very nicely composed.

