Category: Portrait

Photographer: KBT Images

Photo: “Opulent Dreams”

Portraits are not all made in a studio setting or even carefully posed. Today’s Photographer of the Day, KBT Images, demonstrates the very well with his photo “Opulent Dreams.” What moves the viewer in this photograph is the seemingly candid style of the picture. The woman appears to have been caught off guard while — wait a minute! She is dressed as a fairylike creature with flowers and frills and stylized eyes. A careful look shows how much work went into this candid capture.

