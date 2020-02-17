Photographer: Karl
Photo: “Kylie”

This image — WOW! I want a copy of this hung in my office please, Karl. It is so calming to look at. The colors are breathtaking. I love the gradient coming down from the sky, as it really draws your eyes to the tree.

