For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Julie Chapa

Photo: “Sign of the Times”

Sign of the times indeed. What a wonderful way to document what is happening in the world and in our own worlds right now. Great choice of material to create a mask to send a message of hope and peace.

I love the colors and the use of depth of field with the scissors and thread in the background.

