Category: Street
Photographer: Jovan J
Photo: “Mother & Daughter Bike Ride”

I love this image by Jovan J; this fits right into the old school polaroids vibe that everyone is doing. Which makes even more sense since he mentioned that he shot it with a Canon EOS Rebel T2, EF 50mm f/1.8 and Lomochrome Purple 35mm film at ISO 200.

