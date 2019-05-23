Photographer of the Day: Jovan J

Category: Street

Photographer: Jovan J

Photo: “Wicker Park Chicago“

Jovan J said that this was an “accidental double exposure” using a Ansco Commander — 1950s 6×9 Folding Camera with a 105mm f/6.3 lens and Kodak Portra 400 120mm film. I think we can all agree that this was no accident sir this is PERFECTION! I love everything about it!

