Photographer of the Day: Jovan J

Category: Street
Photographer: Jovan J
Photo: “Wicker Park Chicago

Jovan J said that this was an “accidental double exposure” using a Ansco Commander — 1950s 6×9 Folding Camera with a 105mm f/6.3 lens and Kodak Portra 400 120mm film. I think we can all agree that this was no accident sir this is PERFECTION! I love everything about it!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

