Photographer of the Day: Jovan J

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Jovan J

Photo: “Denver Art Museum”

The black & white at night rendition of this very angular and striking building is enhanced by the additional building behind it, which is also angular and fits right in. Having the building illuminated by street lamps minimizes any background clutter, leaving the viewer free to contemplate the stark structure without interference.

