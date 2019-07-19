Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Photographer of the Day: jordaneil

Category: Freedom
Photographer: jordaneil
Photo: “freedom”

Protests can be filled with a range of emotions. But this capture I absolutely love, as it touches the past (being taken in 2007) and yet nods to today’s political struggles. While I’m not positive, I believe this photograph was taken during the immigration reform protests that took place in 2006 and 2007, as it’s marked with an Austin, TX location.

The technique used here during post-processing definitely gives this photo the feeling of being older than it actually is. But what I love, is the peace sign seen above the Freedom banner. It encapsulates what every protestor in the scene is working toward, and what we as a country ultimately desire for — no matter what side of the aisle you might fall on.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Photographer of the Day: Lauri Novak

Photographer of the Day: Lauri Novak

Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

Celebrate freedom with July's Photographer of the Day!

Celebrate freedom with July's Photographer of the Day!

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.