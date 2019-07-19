Photographer of the Day: jordaneil

Category: Freedom

Photographer: jordaneil

Photo: “freedom”

Protests can be filled with a range of emotions. But this capture I absolutely love, as it touches the past (being taken in 2007) and yet nods to today’s political struggles. While I’m not positive, I believe this photograph was taken during the immigration reform protests that took place in 2006 and 2007, as it’s marked with an Austin, TX location.

The technique used here during post-processing definitely gives this photo the feeling of being older than it actually is. But what I love, is the peace sign seen above the Freedom banner. It encapsulates what every protestor in the scene is working toward, and what we as a country ultimately desire for — no matter what side of the aisle you might fall on.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.