Category: Portrait
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “Les voyageurs de la campagne”
Portraits aren’t required to be pretty. “Les voyageurs de la campagne” by Johann Walter Bantz is a great example of this. A mother holding a very young child stands behind two other children. The photograph reveals clues about their circumstances. A trailer, an old television antenna, an ominous sky and raw emotion on the faces of the kids. The image tears at our hearts. It reminds me of the photo of the migrant woman by Margaret Bourke-White.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz - April 16, 2019
- Join us for a LIVE special edition of Mind Your Own Business with guest Vanelli this Friday! - April 16, 2019
- Sunday Comics: Photographer superpower - April 14, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.