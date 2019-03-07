Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street

Photographer: Gino Domenico

Photo: “les Samedi après Novembre 2018, près pour l’ ACTE XIV”

Man this image by Gino Domenic title “les Samedi après Novembre 2018, près pour l’ ACTE XIV” is incredibly powerful. The emotion and chaos you feel is almost too hard to handle. Beautiful photo journaling.

