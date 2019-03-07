Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street
Photographer: Gino Domenico
Photo: “les Samedi après Novembre 2018, près pour l’ ACTE XIV”
Man this image by Gino Domenic title “les Samedi après Novembre 2018, près pour l’ ACTE XIV” is incredibly powerful. The emotion and chaos you feel is almost too hard to handle. Beautiful photo journaling.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead
