Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Sports
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “The Main Event 5, Championnat du Monde IBO des Poids Super-Légers, M.Mimoune/E.Dominguez Rodriguez, Palais des Sports, Levallois”
The sport of boxing always interests me, mainly because of the art that’s involved in it. Here, Johann’s photograph does wonders to capture the sport, showcasing it under the bright lights with juices and raw emotion flowing. A wonderful capture that highlight the sport in all its beauty.
