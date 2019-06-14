Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Sports

Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz

Photo: “The Main Event 5, Championnat du Monde IBO des Poids Super-Légers, M.Mimoune/E.Dominguez Rodriguez, Palais des Sports, Levallois”

The sport of boxing always interests me, mainly because of the art that’s involved in it. Here, Johann’s photograph does wonders to capture the sport, showcasing it under the bright lights with juices and raw emotion flowing. A wonderful capture that highlight the sport in all its beauty.

