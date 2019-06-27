Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “Europe depuis l’Euro, Rome, Italie 2019”
This beautiful black and white image by Johann Walter Bantz titled “Europe depuis l’Euro, Rome, Italy 2019” instantly caught my eye. I love the passion that you can feel from this image. It’s one of those images that reminds me of the quote by Ansel Adams, “You don’t make a photograph, you make it”. It is just so beautiful to me.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
