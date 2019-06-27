Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “Europe depuis l’Euro, Rome, Italie 2019”

This beautiful black and white image by Johann Walter Bantz titled “Europe depuis l’Euro, Rome, Italy 2019” instantly caught my eye. I love the passion that you can feel from this image. It’s one of those images that reminds me of the quote by Ansel Adams, “You don’t make a photograph, you make it”. It is just so beautiful to me.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

