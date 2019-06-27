Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Street

Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz

Photo: “Europe depuis l’Euro, Rome, Italie 2019”

This beautiful black and white image by Johann Walter Bantz titled “Europe depuis l’Euro, Rome, Italy 2019” instantly caught my eye. I love the passion that you can feel from this image. It’s one of those images that reminds me of the quote by Ansel Adams, “You don’t make a photograph, you make it”. It is just so beautiful to me.

