Photographer of the Day: Joel Williams

Category: Street

Photographer: Joel Williams

Photo: “Marche du Nain Rouge”

Did you know that the Nain Rouge has been a harbinger of doom since the time of Detroit’s founding? Each year they hold a parade in the Cass Corridor to trick the Nain with our terrible French … and costumes. Groups of people join together to throw this huge ball/parade. They build these human-powered floats, perform music and coordinate themed costumes that represent their Detroit neighborhoods together.

