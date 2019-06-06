Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Joel Williams

Category: Street
Photographer: Joel Williams
Photo: “Marche du Nain Rouge”

Did you know that the Nain Rouge has been a harbinger of doom since the time of Detroit’s founding? Each year they hold a parade in the Cass Corridor to trick the Nain with our terrible French … and costumes. Groups of people join together to throw this huge ball/parade. They build these human-powered floats, perform music and coordinate themed costumes that represent their Detroit neighborhoods together.

