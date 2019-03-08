Photographer of the Day: Joe Dzikiewicz

Category: Urbex

Photographer: Joe Dzikiewicz

Photo: “Abandoned Cell”

Closed in 1996, this photograph was taken at the Lorton Workhouse in Lorton, VA. According to the photographer, since its closure as a prison, much of it has been converted to artist studios, but one building still has the old cells.

The old roll of toilet paper here is a great find, and perfectly placed! It helps to show off the age and deterioration of the prison cell, but really gives light into what daily conditions were like, making this a great example of urban exploration.

