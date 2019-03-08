Category: Urbex
Photographer: Joe Dzikiewicz
Photo: “Abandoned Cell”
Closed in 1996, this photograph was taken at the Lorton Workhouse in Lorton, VA. According to the photographer, since its closure as a prison, much of it has been converted to artist studios, but one building still has the old cells.
The old roll of toilet paper here is a great find, and perfectly placed! It helps to show off the age and deterioration of the prison cell, but really gives light into what daily conditions were like, making this a great example of urban exploration.
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours today!
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Joe Dzikiewicz - March 8, 2019
- Skylum opens pre-orders for new AirMagic software - March 7, 2019
- BenQ impresses with professional monitors for wide array of budgets - March 5, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.