Photographer: Joe
Photo: “Evening Walk”

When a photograph successfully freezes a key moment in time and preserves a palpable emotional mood, it’s a win and speaks to me. This new curator approach which detaches specific categories for us to use as templates frees me to engage my own basic criteria; to choose photos that I would want to look at frequently enough to hang on my own home’s walls. This photograph fits the bill. I love the contrasting color palette of the foggy harbor with the warm streetlights! The strollers give the path scale and a sense of impending motion!

