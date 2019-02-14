Photographer of the Day: Joe

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Joe

Photo: “Trees Through the Mist”

Oh so moody. The symmetry created by the reflection makes this even more mysterious as if you can’t tell up from down. Images like this remind us that there is no bad light, no bad weather and that it’s always good to get out and shoot no matter what. Thank you for sharing with our group.

