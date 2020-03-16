Photographer: Jim Sollows
Photo: “Border Marsh”

Every so often, a landscape speaks to me. And I have to listen. This one doesn’t just speak, it sings a song of the serenity of winter and the promise of the renewal of spring with the rains to come. This is a peaceful and inspiring photograph that would look good in a living room.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Submit yours via the Photofocus website. Or share on the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group today.