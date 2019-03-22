Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day: Jim Sollows

0

Category: Urbex
Photographer: Jim Sollows
Photo: “Abandoned”

Old homes like these are a great reminder of the past. This two-story home in Fort Langley, British Columbia, is captured beautifully in black and white, with the white snow and dark trees really making it pop. While there is some graffiti present, this home has some really great bones.

The photograph is a beautiful capture overall, and captures the historic nature of the home wonderfully.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts