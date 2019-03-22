Photographer of the Day: Jim Sollows

Category: Urbex

Photographer: Jim Sollows

Photo: “Abandoned”

Old homes like these are a great reminder of the past. This two-story home in Fort Langley, British Columbia, is captured beautifully in black and white, with the white snow and dark trees really making it pop. While there is some graffiti present, this home has some really great bones.

The photograph is a beautiful capture overall, and captures the historic nature of the home wonderfully.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.