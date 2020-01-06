Photographer: Jim Restall
Photo: “As morning replaces night — frosty abstract”

Abstract art is all around us waiting for us to capture it with a camera. Jim Restall has done exactly that with frost on a windowpane transitioning from the cold night to the warmth of dawn.

