Photofocus Photographer of the Day Jeffery Bivens with his portrait: "Julia Williams | actor/artist"

Photographer of the Day: Jeffrey Bivens

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Jeffrey Bivens
Photo: “Julia Williams | actor/artist”

Classic. Painterly. Brilliant. This one had me at a glance. It reminds me of Renaissance portraits that are full of contrast yet have subtle goings-on in the almost black of the background. Ms. Williams top is quiet and subdued. We are compelled to see the face of this talented woman. Everything else is quiet and wondrous.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

