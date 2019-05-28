Photographer of the Day: Jeffrey Bivens

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Jeffrey Bivens

Photo: “Julia Williams | actor/artist”

Classic. Painterly. Brilliant. This one had me at a glance. It reminds me of Renaissance portraits that are full of contrast yet have subtle goings-on in the almost black of the background. Ms. Williams top is quiet and subdued. We are compelled to see the face of this talented woman. Everything else is quiet and wondrous.

