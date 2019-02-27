Photographer of the Day: Jeffrey Bevins

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Jeffrey Bevins

Photo: “The Crooked Mouth”

How many musical groups — bands — photographs are there? More importantly, how many good ones have you seen? Art Kane’s portrait of the Who wrapped in the Union Jack for example. Jeffrey Bevins shows a wry sense of portraiture with his “The Crooked Mouth.” This is clearly a group of musicians posing for their band photo. I said “Band!” as soon as I saw it. Did you?

