Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Jeffrey Bevins with his Photographer of the Day Photofocus portrait "The Crooked Mouth".

Photographer of the Day: Jeffrey Bevins

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Jeffrey Bevins
Photo: “The Crooked Mouth”

How many musical groups — bands — photographs are there? More importantly, how many good ones have you seen? Art Kane’s portrait of the Who wrapped in the Union Jack for example. Jeffrey Bevins shows a wry sense of portraiture with his “The Crooked Mouth.” This is clearly a group of musicians posing for their band photo. I said “Band!” as soon as I saw it. Did you?

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts