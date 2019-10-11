Category: Aerial

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg

Photo: “Elevated Ballet”

I’m a sucker for a good cityscape — but even more so when I’m presented with a unique view. Jeff’s photograph — of a scene I know well — really does great in capturing the essence of the overall scene. The trains coming and going make for an (in Jeff’s words) “Elevated Ballet” in the midwestern capital of Chicago.

