Photographer of the Day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street

Photographer: Jeff Clouet

Photo: “The woman with the red coat”

The leading lines, the rule of thirds, contrast, depth. Jeff Clouet has it all in this image titled, “The woman with the red coat” and I love it! Does anyone know this woman? If that were me, I would want a giant print!

