Photographer of the Day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street
Photographer: Jeff Clouet
Photo: “The woman with the red coat”
The leading lines, the rule of thirds, contrast, depth. Jeff Clouet has it all in this image titled, “The woman with the red coat” and I love it! Does anyone know this woman? If that were me, I would want a giant print!
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
