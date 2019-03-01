Photographer of the Day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street
Photographer: Jeff Clouet
Photo: “3 friends walking”
Dear Jeff,
Thank you so much for sharing your work. It is truly captivating, powerful and moving. I am obsessed with it all.
Sincerely,
An admirer of your work
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
