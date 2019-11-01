Category: Land + Sea

Photographer: Jeff Clouet

Photo: “The boardwalk of Cayeux sur mer”

I absolutely love this image by Jeff Clouet, as it keeps you wondering! There is a certain order and symmetry present, leading to a feeling of sereneness, especially with the black and white treatment. With the leading boardwalk and surrounding buildings, your eye is drawn to the girl standing on the bench.

Sometimes adding a human element to a scene can help bring in new life into an otherwise expected view. And this photo does just that.

