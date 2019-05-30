Photographer of the Day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street
Photographer: Jeff Clouet
Photo: “Urban chronicles”
Jeff Clouet has done it again folks! Look at this image! The power, control, the direction. It’s flawless. It tells an entire story in one glance and leaves you wanting more.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
