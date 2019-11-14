Category: Street

Photographer: Jean Pierre Hazee

Photo: “_DSC9321”

How many Pepsi cans do you see in this image? I how that might sound crazy but it was the first thing I noticed in this image. I think it’s fascinating hearing what others see immediately when looking at art. This piece by Jean Pierre Hazee is unique in the fact that I bet everyone will have a different thing they see, and I think that’s what makes this image powerful.

