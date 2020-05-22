For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Jan Hannasky

Photo: “Cosmos”

What a bright and cheerful image. We need more of this in our lives right now with all that is going on.

I love that Jan has taken a lovely image and upgraded it to a painting. Since many of us are still staying safe at home, learning a new post-processing skill is one way to pass the time.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo! You can also submit yours via the Photofocus website or via Instagram with the hashtag #athomephotofocus.