Photographer: Jamie Zartman

Photo: “Ice Chandelier”

One of my favorite things about photography is the fact that the artists get to title the image. I am a firm believer that the name is just as powerful as the image. So when I read the title of this image, “Ice Chandelier” by Jamie Zartman, I was hooked. The title makes that image that much cooler and it is already so cool. Bonus points Jamie, you nailed it.

