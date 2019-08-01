Photographer of the Day: Ivan Rigamonti

Category: Street

Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti

Photo: “Prime Tower“

To be honest I am not sure why this image by Ivan Rigamonti caught my eye so much. Maybe it’s the unconventional angle? Or the color saturation/hue? Maybe it’s the contrast between the subjects and the building in the background, either way, it stopped me in my search for this month’s Photographer of the Day.

