Photographer of the Day: Ivan Rigamonti

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti

Photo: “Sylt”

I love this little guy. Whew! So tired out from cycling he just couldn’t make it any further.

His red coat and green helmet really make him pop against the gray/green sky and overall muted colors of the scene. The brick inlays on either side also reflect the overall color palette of the image and lead us into the scene. I also like that the poles on either side of the beach chairs keep us within the image and make us take a look around.

Thank you for sharing your image with us.

