Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti
Photo: “Hardbrüke”

This juxtaposition of transportation in light and silhouette is a perfect photograph. The shadowy bicycles bookend the brilliantly lit path the subject walks. She is transfixed at the moment in the crosshairs of the concrete slabs behind her.

