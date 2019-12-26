Category: Street
Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti
Photo: “Station”

This image by Ivan Rigamonti really popped out at me. It could be due to the contrast between red and black. Or the fact that the red thing in the pocket of her shirt — I’m not really sure what it is. But it immediately caught my attention. If you look close enough you can even see Ivan in the shot, too.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.