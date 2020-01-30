Category: Street

Photographer: Isabel Sweet

Photo: “Malden newborn photographer | Isabel Sweet Photography”

Anyone else think newborn photographers are superheroes playing with tinier superheroes? When I very first started out in my career I tried newborn photography and quickly learned I do not have the patience for it. Sometimes their sessions are a couple of hours long cause baby needs to eat. They poop on everything. Your studio needs to be really warm so you yourself are sweating Emotions are high at times and things generally never go as planned.

It gives me anxiety just thinking about it all. However, I am grateful for talented people like Isabel Sweet cause I mean look at this! It is just too precious.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.