Photographer of the Day: iLOVEnature Photography

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: iLOVEnature Photography
Photo: “Winter Sunset Silhouettes Nature’s Inspiration”

Such beautiful details in this foxtail at sunset. It’s really amazing to see the shapes within the stalk. I also love the gradation of warm to cool from corner to corner in this. A wonderful reminder to pay attention to the smaller picture, it’s not always about the epic sunset.

Thank you iLOVEnature Photography for sharing your image with us.

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

