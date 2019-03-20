Photographer of the Day: iLOVEnature Photography

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: iLOVEnature Photography
Photo: “Winter Sunset Silhouettes Nature’s Inspiration”
Such beautiful details in this foxtail at sunset. It’s really amazing to see the shapes within the stalk. I also love the gradation of warm to cool from corner to corner in this. A wonderful reminder to pay attention to the smaller picture, it’s not always about the epic sunset.
Thank you iLOVEnature Photography for sharing your image with us.
Lauri Novak
