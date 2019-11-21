Category: Street

Photographer: Iain Cairns

Photo: “We all need a helping hand at sometime in our lives”

I love this image by Iain Cairns the story it tells is powerful but I love what Iain said about it even more:

“Thirsk Market Place, North Yorkshire, three pairs of people not connected with each other other than by a helping hand, people looking out for those in their care, It happens throughout our lives.”

Now that is powerful. Photographed on a Fuji xE3, 16mm Fuji lens.

Originally submitted via the Photofocus website. You can also share your images through the Flickr Photofocus Group. Join the group and share your photo.