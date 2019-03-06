Photographer of the Day: Hani Bader

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Hani Bader

Photo: “Underwater”

The first thing that made me stop and look at this image was the color. The bright blue with the red/orange plant just pop. Secondly, the shape of the plant makes me feel and see the motion of the water moving it around and waving toward the divers. The silhouettes of the divers add just a little bit more interest and make this image something different. It would be beautiful without as well but the divers give the whole image context.

Thank you Hani for sharing your image with us.

