Photographer: Hani Bader

Photo: “Oman”

Confession: I have never taken my camera to a pool or anywhere near water. I have a fear that something horrible will happen. However, after seeing this image by Hani Bader, titled “Oman” I feel as though I should rethink that. This is absolutely incredible. The colors are so vibrant. It makes me want to take my camera and dive right in. After I put my camera in a case, of course. :)

