Category: Magic
Photographer: Glenn Smith
Photo: “Magic Mushrooms”

Glenn’s photograph reminds me of the fairy tales where the mushrooms are huge, and lit underneath. This has a fantasy feel to it, which by itself is in a magic genre. The colors here and post-processing treatment make this more like a painting than a photograph!

