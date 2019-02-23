Photographer of the Day: Giovanni Savino Photography

Category: Love

Photographer: Giovanni Savino Photography

Photo: “Wild Wedding”

With a feel that comes straight out of a rock concert in the 70s, Giovanni captures the raw emotion of love and romance between this couple. The black and white treatment gives it that old school look and feel, and by framing the couple at the end of the frame, they really take over the scene.

