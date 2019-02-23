Category: Love
Photographer: Giovanni Savino Photography
Photo: “Wild Wedding”
With a feel that comes straight out of a rock concert in the 70s, Giovanni captures the raw emotion of love and romance between this couple. The black and white treatment gives it that old school look and feel, and by framing the couple at the end of the frame, they really take over the scene.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Giovanni Savino Photography - February 22, 2019
- Understanding Lightroom catalogs - February 22, 2019
- Get Photolemur 2 for free! - February 19, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.