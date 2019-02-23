Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Giovanni Savino Photography

Category: Love
Photographer: Giovanni Savino Photography
Photo: “Wild Wedding”

With a feel that comes straight out of a rock concert in the 70s, Giovanni captures the raw emotion of love and romance between this couple. The black and white treatment gives it that old school look and feel, and by framing the couple at the end of the frame, they really take over the scene.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
